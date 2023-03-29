Salford Red Devils pair could be out for months with injury head coach Paul Rowley confirms

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has revealed that two of his stars could be absent for months following last week’s loss to Wigan Warriors.

Rowley’s men went down 20-16, losing Tim Lafai and Amir Bourouh in the process, with the Salford boss giving a damning prognosis on both.

“We’ve got a few who have joined the casualty list now, so it’s becoming a problem now,” Rowley said.

“It’s more to do with the positional aspect too, we might have a lot in one position whilst it creates numbers it doesn’t solve problems.

“We’ve got some checks on certain people, definitely Tim Lafai and Amir Bourouh and they have gone now for considerable time.

“Amir’s is a shoulder injury so he is yet to have his appointment at the specialist. He’s not too comfortable, if it is what we suspect then that will be an operation and at least three months recovery on top of that.

“Tim Lafai has got a new calf injury and a different hamstring injury. Again that would be a couple of months for Tim.

“We were gutted that we lost him first time around and it looked bad but his scan came back perfectly clear and Tim was happy and running well.

“Last week, it was totally an unconnected hamstring and calf injury, everybody is a little bit shocked because you would suspect correlation between the two scans but the specialist is assuring us that isn’t the case because we wouldn’t have put him at risk.

“To miss Tim, at the end of the day, anyone is going to miss someone who featured in the World Team of the Year. It is quite detrimental to our attacking prowess.”