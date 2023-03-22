Salford Red Devils pair Ryan Brierley and Brodie Croft hit with illness with Tim Lafai “making up the numbers” in squad

IT’S been another tough week for the Salford Red Devils in terms of preparing for another round of Super League.

Illness has hit two of Salford’s key men with Ryan Brierley and Brodie Croft both suffering during the week. However, both will be fine for Friday night’s clash with Wigan Warriors.

“Ryan Brierley didn’t train all week with tonsillitis and Brodie Croft has been ill so it’s been a tough week,” Rowley said.

“I’ve known Ryan long enough and he gets tonsillitis about three or four times a year and Brodie’s was a bug, but they are both good to go.”

Meanwhile, Rowley has revealed the problem with Andy Ackers.

“Andy Ackers has a knee injury that he took into last week’s game. While people are rotating, we are injecting and throwing them out there.

“Playing Andy this week would be detrimental to the forthcoming weeks. He is at least this week and maybe another.”

Rowley also gave an update on centre Tim Lafai who has been included in Salford’s 21-man squad despite fears of a long-term hamstring injury

“(Including Tim Lafai) is more making up the numbers, it is presenting a pretty picture but he has been doing some light things with the physios the scan came back relatively positive but we are hopeful it will only be short-term.”

The Red Devils head coach also acknowledged the inclusion of winger Joe Burgess.

“Joe’s injury is not as bad as it was and it was good to have him back in the squad.