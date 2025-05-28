Salford Red Devils’ paper-thin squad cut again as Wigan Warriors recall prop

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ paper-think squad has been cut again as Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin has been recalled by his parent club.

Makin has made five appearances for the Red Devils during the 2025 Super League campaign, but with Wigan middles Sam Walters and Luke Thompson out for the foreseeable future, the 21-year-old has been recalled by head coach Matt Peet.

And now Salford boss Paul Rowley has revealed that he has tried to fill the gaps left by recalled players Makin, Castleford Tigers’ George Hill and Warrington Wolves’ Jake Thewlis.

“Harvey Makin has been recalled. Whilst I don’t think they are short for one minute, he has probably earned the right to be selected for his parent club,” Rowley said.

“We really appreciate Wigan’s help throughout the process so there is no bad feeling. We are very grateful for Wigan’s cooperation with Harvey and grateful for Harvey for what he’s been doing week in, week out.

“We’ve tried a couple of avenues for loan players but some clubs want players for players and obviously we haven’t got any to give – that’s a bit impossible for us.

“We are not in a position of strength to negotiate and other clubs have that time of year where they are hit with injuries and need squad cover.”

Despite Salford’s consistent leaking of points – including a 72-10 thrashing by Wigan Warriors last weekend – Rowley insists that he cannot be too tough on his players given the situation.

“I have got to give credit to our players for their loyalty and commitment,” Rowley said.

“Nobody left this club until the 11th hour. I’ve got tremendous amount of respect for players who have left and those who are still with us.

“I can’t be too harsh on them and every tough review has to be laced with understanding and appreciation.

“As a former player, I can relate back and empathise but I can reflect on what my feelings would be as a young player. I would have been desperate to play the game and as a senior player I would have been wanting to represent the younger players better.”