Salford Red Devils new owners ‘keen to solidify ownership’ despite losing stadium deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ new owners are “keen to solidify the ownership” of the Super League club despite losing a potential stadium deal last week.

The club had been in talks with Salford City Council, who took full ownership of the Salford Community Stadium last year.

But city mayor Paul Dennett and deputy mayor Jack Youd previously said in a statement that they had formally ended all negotiations with Jacobsen Management – the company of Saia Kalahai, one those involved in the Salford takeover – regarding the future of the venue.

For Salford head coach Paul Rowley, the ending of those negotiations “rocked” him and the club as well as his players.

“Losing the stadium and that deal being shut down has been detrimental and has wasted a lot of time for everybody,” Rowley said.

“It’s created a situation which has left us vulnerable. It was bad news to hear the council had pulled away from the stadium deal.

“It rocked the club inside, definitely. It rocked me and the players on the eve of a game and that left a big scar amongst everybody.

That being said, Salford’s new owners have continued to show their faces in and around training and have since “galvanised” Rowley and his squad.

“But since that moment, the guys came in and spoke to the players and reaffirmed their commitment to us and to the club separate to the stadium.

“That has galvanised and given a lot of hope to the group. So as we stand as a group now we are really optimistic we have a positive future to look forward to.

“There’s a lot to get through before we get to an even keel but the diminishing stadium deal has certainly wasted a lot of time and prolonged the situation that provided nothing but uncertainty.

“Now the picture is clearer, I think it has enable everyone to move forward and hearing the guys are still keen to solidify the ownership is fantastic.

“Everybody believes that and supports that notion. We want a strong Salford Red Devils, we are keen to get rid of that noise.”