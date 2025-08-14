Salford Red Devils’ ranks cut further as loanee makes new move

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ ranks have been cut further as Warrington Wolves loanee Tom Whitehead heads for Championship side Oldham on a loan until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Whitehead had featured for the Red Devils six times on two separate occasions, but the forward has now linked up with Oldham.

The 22-year-old loose-forward has also made ten Super League appearances for Warrington.

And after making the move, Whitehead acknowledged just how “tough” it has been at Salford.

“I’m really excited, Oldham are doing really well at the minute and I just want to be a part of it with my hometown club,” Whitehead said.

“I’m from Saddleworth so I’m only a 10-15 minute drive away and I am a local boy. I know a few of the lads here already from Warrington and other clubs I have played at so this week has felt easier and I feel welcome.

“I’ve been at Salford and it is a tough situation they are going through but I enjoyed my time there. It felt like the right time for me to be recalled and to come here.

“What Oldham are doing is really good, they are on the ascend and I am excited to be a part of that”.