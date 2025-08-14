Two debutants set for Wakefield Trinity bow

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will two new names on the teamsheet for this weekend’s Super League clash against Salford Red Devils.

The fixture, which will take place on Sunday at the Salford Community Stadium, will see Neil Tchamambe and Noah High make their Wakefield bow.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference as Wakefield aim to nail down a top six play-off place.

The West Yorkshire club, in their first season back in the top flight after a year’s hiatus in the Championship, currently sit one point behind Hull FC who occupy sixth place.

However, the race for the top six remains open, with Hull FC facing a tricky Super League tie against Leigh Leopards this weekend.