Salford Red Devils reveal why there has been a funding delay after sustainability cap reimposed for Castleford Tigers fixture

SALFORD RED DEVILS will be under the restriction of a £1.2 million sustainability cap for this weekend’s Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers.

In addition, Salford Red Devils have been asked to update and explain to the RFL’s Special Measures Committee and representatives from Rugby League Commercial at a meeting on Wednesday morning the current position regarding non-payment of staff, and how this will be rectified as well as a wider update on the club’s financial sustainability.

The club has revealed just why there has been a delay of funding to pay their players and staff.

The club stated on X: “This is due to the delay of funding following the takeover with funds currently pending regulatory clearance. CEO Chris Irwin and the new ownership will meet with the Special Measures Committee and RL Commercial tomorrow morning.

“To our fans, we sincerely apologise, we know this is not an easy time to be a Salford Reds fan.

“We apologise to you on behalf of our new ownership who have assured the Club that the consortium is working to rectify the financial situation and there will be no further issues.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”