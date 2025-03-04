Salford Red Devils’ sustainability cap reimposed following non-payment of staff and players

The RFL Special Measures Committee have determined at their meeting earlier today that in addition to the existing restrictions on player movements in and out of Salford Red Devils that were already in place, the Sustainability Cap of £1.2m that was imposed on the club in February, and lifted ahead of their Betfred Super League Round Two fixture, will be reimposed immediately.

In addition, Salford Red Devils have been asked to update and explain to the RFL’s Special Measures Committee and representatives from Rugby League Commercial at a meeting on Wednesday morning the current position regarding non-payment of staff, and how this will be rectified as well as a wider update on the club’s financial sustainability.