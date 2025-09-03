Salford Red Devils secure another adjournment to winding-up petition

THE winding-up petition against Salford Red Devils has been further adjourned by the High Court.

Salford had a second hearing today (Wednesday), after a first in June also adjourned the case filed by HMRC.

On that occasion, the club convinced the court that a bridging loan would soon arrive to clear their tax debts.

Even though that has not happened, the latest adjournment suggests HMRC have been reassured they will be able to secure all the money owed by the Super League club.

Salford said in a statement that the adjournment “reflects the resilience of the club and the ongoing efforts taking place behind the scenes to secure its long-term future”.

The winding-up petition, which if granted would see Salford placed into liquidation, will now be heard on October 29, meaning the club will be able to complete the current season.

Salford now have further time to get their finances in order, with the £700,000 owed to HMRC among reported debts of £5 million.

The current club ownership claim they inherited more than £3m of debt when they took over in February, but a vow to clear those sums has not been fulfilled.

Promised funding has not materialised, leaving the Red Devils reliant on loans to cover running costs including the pay of an increasingly skeleton staff and playing squad.

Nineteen first-team players have left the club since the beginning of the season and last Friday’s remarkable victory over Warrington Wolves was only their third of the league season.

While their placing at the bottom of Super League has minimal effect on their on-field future, they are increasingly likely to be playing in the Championship should the club survive into the new year.

Salford have applied to be in the expanded top division for 2026 but increased financial scrutiny will be applied to clubs chosen from outside the top twelve in the gradings, largely in reaction to the Red Devils’ ongoing crisis.