Daryl Powell outlines Wakefield Trinity’s youth strategy after new deals

DARYL POWELL wants to see young, homegrown players form the core of a Wakefield Trinity team pushing up the table in the years to come.

Wakefield have announced new long-term deals for three of their rising stars in the past week.

Academy products Ellis Lingard and Harvey Smith have signed improved contracts until 2029 and 2030 respectively and Jayden Myers, who signed from Bradford Bulls ahead of this season, is also committed for the next five years.

Smith has established himself as a regular this season, while forward Lingard, 19, and outside back Myers, 22, both made their Super League debuts in May.

“Jayden looks like he’ll be a quality player,” said coach Powell.

“Ellis has got his Super League debut this year which was great for him, he handled that well and he’s growing.

“Harvey has really excelled this year as a young player going into a Super League environment, playing at nine where there’s a lot of big boys coming at you, and his confidence is growing.

“It says a lot about the club that we’re going early, not sitting on our hands with young players and leaving them on the contract they’re on.

“We did that with Pratty (Oliver Pratt, signed until 2028) as well, another young player who has come through the system and done really well.

“Going early, and paying them what they deserve, is something we’ve really looked at, and the club has done an awesome job to make sure we’re keeping these young players.

“That’s something Wakefield hasn’t always been the best at so that’s key, you want to nurture the young players you bring through and then you want to keep hold of them.

“Anywhere you go, people want to see young, homegrown players in the team, because they feel connected to the team.

“You hear them singing ‘Max Jowitt, he’s one of our own’, because he’s come through the system and been a Wakefield player all his career. That means something. Tom Johnstone is another one. It’s great to see.

“And if you look at all the teams that win comps, a decent group of players have come through the youth system and then that’s just topped off by players from overseas or other clubs.”