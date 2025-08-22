Salford Red Devils show true fight to push Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS 38 SALFORD RED DEVILS 6

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Friday

IT was job done for Leigh against Salford – eventually.

The visitors showed true grit and determination in the first half at Leigh Sports village as embattled head coach Paul Rowley handed debuts to another six loanees who all showed up well and only ran out of steam in the last 22 minutes, when Leigh ran in five tries with Lachlan Lam at the hub of everything.

Against all odds, the Red Devils scored the first try of the game after 19 minutes. It came after Bailey Hodgson spilled a swirling kick from outstanding debutant Rowan Milnes, who played throughout like he had a point to prove.

The visitors successfully challenged a decision to award Leigh a turnover after Milnes saw his low kick played at by Isaac Liu. Milnes was hauled down close before Joe Mellor went in from dummy-half and Milnes converted.

Leigh were soon on parity, opening their account in the 22nd minute when Andy Badrock popped the ball up and Tesi Niu went 25 metres to the line for a converted try.

Josh Charnley looked set for the left corner shortly afterwards from a scrum, only for a wonderful cover tackle from Declan Murphy to put him in touch.

It was a largely frustrating half for Leigh as much as it was a solid effort from the visitors. Too many casual errors held the Leopards back while the Salford defence was mustard-keen.

The Red Devils defended their own line with relish before the break and it took an angled kick from Lam to beat them, Ethan O’Neill plucking the ball out of the air to sail over and Ben McNamara adding his second goal to secure a 12-6 half-time advantage.

Salford had their moments early in the second half too, applying pressure as Jack Darbyshire – playing against his own club – put Keanan Brand in touch, before Harvey Wilson was brought down on the line. The pressure was finally relieved when Brad Dwyer dropped on an attempted kick through.

Only in the 58th minute did Leigh score again, going wide on the last tackle and Lam sending Charnley over in the corner.

Brad Dwyer opened things up with a dart from dummy-half, Lam followed him and Matt Davis sailed over the line after 63 minutes.

The score only began to blow out on Salford at the end, as Bailey Hodgson reached out with 13 minutes remaining from Lam’s distribution.

A flowing scrum move then saw Niu hand on to Charnley and he turned back inside for a strong finish.

Leigh added their fifth try of the second half when Lam wrapped round to the right and AJ Towse crossed.

Nathan Connell had a late chance to grab further consolation as he kicked past Charnley, but he couldn’t ground and Leigh’s second-half surge saw them stay in the Super League top-four race.

GAMESTAR: Lachlan Lam had a hand or boot in most of the Leopards’ best play.

GAMEBREAKER: Josh Charnley’s first try after 58 minutes put Leigh on the front foot and thereafter there was only one winner.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Joe Mellor diving in to give Salford the lead.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

2 pts Matt Davis (Leigh)

1 pt Rowan Milnes (Salford)

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

18 Keanan Brand

3 Tesi Niu

2 Darnell McIntosh

5 Josh Charnley

22 Ben McNamara

7 Lachlan Lam

12 Jack Hughes

16 Matt Davis

10 Robbie Mulhern

21 Andy Badrock

20 Ethan O’Neill

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

14 Aaron Pene

15 Alec Tuitavake

29 AJ Towse

17 Brad Dwyer

18th man (not used)

6 Gareth O’Brien

Also in 21-man squad

4 Umyla Hanley

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

Tries: Niu (22), O’Neill (39), Charnley (58, 71), Davis (63), Hodgson (67), Towse (76)

Goals: McNamara 5/7

RED DEVILS

57 Declan Murphy

65 Neil Tchamambe (D)

66 Louix Gorman (D)

64 Jack Darbyshire (D)

28 Nathan Connell

69 Rowan Milnes (D)

9 Joe Mellor

16 Loghan Lewis

41 Finley Yates

19 Justin Sangaré

67 Leon Ruan (D)

52 Dan Russell

24 Harvey Wilson

Subs (all used)

29 Charlie Glover

30 Tiaki Chan

50 Toby Warren

68 Emmanuel Waine (D)

18th man (not used)

51 Sam Hill

Also in 19-man squad

26 Jamie Pye

Tries: Mellor (19)

Goals: Milnes 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6; 18-6, 24-6, 28-6, 32-6, 38-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Lachlan Lam; Red Devils: Rowan Milnes

Penalty count: 4-2

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Attendance: 7,826