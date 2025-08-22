St Helens battle past spirited Hull FC for key victory

ST HELENS 16 HULL FC 10

KASEY SMITH, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday

ST HELENS wore down a spirited Hull FC to secure a hard-fought win over the Black and Whites who refused to be beaten.

The contest lacked attacking flair but was packed with effort, as both sides knew a win was crucial at this stage.

Hull FC came into the game clinging to a play-off spot by a single point, while Saints sought to create breathing room before a tough run against Hull KR, Wigan and Leigh – making for an absorbing clash.

With injuries to John Asiata and Will Pryce, securing two points at St Helens was always going to be a challenge. And that challenge grew even greater just five minutes in, when Jed Cartwright was forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

Adding to that, Saints had Jack Welsby back in his preferred fullback role. Tristan Sailor had thrived in recent weeks, but with him shifting to the halves to accommodate Welsby, Saints lacked cohesion in the final third, with Paul Wellens yet to strike upon the right formula to get the best out of both.

Saints initially capitalised on a fragmented Hull FC side, highlighted by nine missed tackles in the opening 15 minutes, but all they had to show for it was a six-pointer and a converted penalty – a compliment to the hard work of John Cartwright’s men.

Owen Dagnall’s disallowed effort appeared to serve as the required wake-up call for Hull FC, who had been struggling for territory until Harvey Barron’s line-breaking run ignited a momentum shift firmly in their favour, before Saints regained control late on.

It was a Morgan Knowles moment of brilliance which opened the scoring as he bulldozed through for an early try.

Kyle Feldt, having converted the try, notched over two extra points moments later after a late hit on Knowles.

Then came the lifeline when Saints were denied a second try, after Dagnall capitalised on a loose ball from a high Moses Mbye kick. Following a video review, Saints were judged to have knocked on.

And Barron’s line-break put FC on the front foot. Saints managed to fend off the initial threat, just about avoiding a goal-line drop-out, before a thunderous Lewis Martin tackle on Harry Robertson forced the ball free behind the Saints line. First to react was Davy Litten who grounded, with the try confirmed after a lengthy video review.

The second 40 minutes mirrored the first, with both sides struggling to score points. After a fourth penalty was awarded to Saints, they immediately opted for goal, with Feldt calmly slotting another.

Saints never relented and gradually wore down Hull’s resolve. Just after the hour mark, Moses Mbye crashed through to give the Black and Whites a daunting task despite their relentless efforts.

Hull refused to accept defeat though and Martin dived over in the corner to turn the tables once again.

Kyle Feldt squandered the opportunity to seal the win late on, missing a rare penalty from the tee.

The visitors launched an onslaught in the remaining minutes, but Saints held firm to see out the victory.

GAMESTAR: Morgan Knowles was consistent in both attack and defence and he showed great intent to open the scoring.

GAMEBREAKER: While far from wrapping up the win, Moses Mbye’s try from close range gave Hull FC too big a margin to overcome.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Lewis Martin’s massive tackle on Harry Robertson was a full-throttle effort that put Hull FC back in the contest.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

2 pts Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

1 pt Daryl Clark (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

30 Owen Dagnall

6 Tristan Sailor

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

7 Jonny Lomax

12 Joe Batchelor

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 George Delaney

18th man (not used)

23 Jake Burns

Also in 21-man squad

15 James Bell

27 George Whitby

36 Deon Cross

Tries: Knowles (7), Mbye (63)

Goals: Feldt 4/5

HULL FC

3 Zak Hardaker

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

1 Jordan Rapana

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

16 Yusuf Aydin

11 Jed Cartwright

12 Jordan Lane

19 Brad Fash

Subs (all used)

4 Ed Chamberlain

14 Cade Cust

17 Jack Ashworth

27 Matty Laidlaw

18th man (not used)

21 Will Gardiner

Also in 21-man squad

23 Logan Moy

34 Lloyd Kemp

39 Sam Eseh

Tries: Litten (31), Martin (73)

Goals: Hardaker 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 8-6; 10-6, 16-6, 16-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Morgan Knowles; Hull FC: Lewis Martin

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 12,005