Salford Red Devils star ‘downed tools’ amid reported Warrington Wolves move

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley said Sam Stone “made a decision which hurt his team” after refusing to play in Sunday’s heavy defeat to St Helens.

Amid reports the second-rower is off to Warrington, Salford were unable to name an 18th man, despite naming a 19-man squad 48 hours earlier with Joe Mellor also pulling out through injury.

Stone has made 46 appearances for Salford but featured just twice this year for the club beset by financial problems, with the Red Devils boss confirming Stone has played his last game for the club.

“He has been talking to another club since pre-season, so now he is fit, I guess that move can start to take shape,” said Rowley.

“Yesterday he downed tools, which certainly made today difficult. I try not to judge anybody, but the situation really put us in a bit of strife.

“Everybody has to try to look after themselves, but if you make a decision that hurts your team-mates then it is not a good decision.”

Rowley also paid tribute to young winger Sam Hill, who works as a painter and decorator in the week and scored his first try for the club.

“He’s been accelerated into this environment and what a proud moment it was for him and his dad on Father’s Day,” added Rowley.

“Our young players have been a shining light and they bring that enthusiasm and that fearless attitude.”