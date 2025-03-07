Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley and head coach Paul Rowley name their favourite Super League away grounds

AS a Super League coach and player, travelling away from home can often be a daunting task.

The ferocity of an opponent’s home base can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing – and making a home ground a fortress is something every rugby league team wants to achieve.

Of course, some teams are more successful at doing that than others, but at the latest Super League launch in Manchester, League Express asked a number of players and coaches what their favourite away ground in the competition was.

Salford Red Devils pair Paul Rowley and Ryan Brierley were asked and both had differing views.

Rowley outlined just why Hull FC’s MKM Stadium is his favourite away ground, referencing the traditional ‘Old Faithful’ song that the Black and Whites supporters belt out just before kick-off.

“Hull FC, I like that song Old Faithful in the tunnel. It’s a loud stadium,” Rowley said after deliberating for a while.

Meanwhile, his fullback star Brierley had a different view altogether, referencing Wigan Warriors’ home venue, which has now been renamed The Brick Community Stadium instead of the DW Stadium.

“The DW Stadium. I just think it feels like a big grand event when you go to Wigan. I think they do it the right way,” Brierley said.