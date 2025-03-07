Every Super League player that has penalty points so far in 2025

THE RFL introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary for the 2025 season.
The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.
Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.
Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.
Points are allocated as followed:
Grade A – 1 point
Grade B – 3 points
Grade C – 5 points
Grade D – 12 points
Grade E – Refer to Tribunal
Here is the tariff for the points:
0-2 No further action
3-5 Fine
6-8 1 match suspension
9-11 1 match suspension and a fine
12-14 2 match suspension
15-17 2 match suspension and a fine
18-20 3 match suspension
21-23 3 match suspension and a fine
24-26 4 match suspension
27-29 4 match suspension and a fine
30-32 5 match suspension
33-35 5 match suspension and a fine
36-38 6 match suspension and a fine
39-41 7 match suspension and a fine
42-44 8 match suspension and a fine
45-47 9 match suspension and a fine
48-50 10 match suspension and a fine
51-53 11 match suspension and a fine
54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine
However, when an offence adds points to a player’s record that leads to the player receiving a sanction – either a fine or a suspension – the number of points added to their record for that offence will be reduced by 50%.
This is to recognise that the player has previously served a sanction however there remains a percentage of points on the player’s record to acknowledge that they have committed previous misconduct.
So far, 41 Super League players have received points. Here are all of those:
Castleford Tigers
Jeremiah Simbiken – 6.5
Catalans Dragons
Jordan Dezaria – 3
Tariq Sims – 1
Alrix Da Costa – 1
Oliver Partington – 1
Huddersfield Giants
Ashton Golding – 3
Leroy Cudjoe – 1
Hull FC
Jordan Lane – 5
Jordan Rapana – 3
Jack Ashworth – 3
Amir Bourouh – 3
Yusuf Aydin – 1
Hull KR
Eribe Doro – 5
Michael McIlorum – 4
Mikey Lewis – 3
Dean Hadley – 3
Tom Davies – 3
Peta Hiku – 1
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 1
Leeds Rhinos
Tom Holroyd – 9
Mikolaj Oledzki – 1
Leigh Leopards
Alex Tuitavake – 3
Salford Red Devils
Joe Shorrocks – 10
Jayden Nikorima – 4
Shane Wright – 3
Matty Foster – 3
St Helens
Matty Lees – 3
Noah Stephens – 3
Curtis Sironen – 1
Daryl Clark – 1
Morgan Knowles – 1
Wakefield Trinity
Mason Lino – 5
Max Jowitt – 3
Caius Faatili – 1
Mike McMeeken – 1
Warrington Wolves
Dan Russell – 1
Wigan Warriors
Adam Keighran – 5
Kaide Ellis – 1
Liam Byrne – 1
Tyler Dupree – 1
Zach Eckersley – 1