Every Super League player that has penalty points so far in 2025

THE RFL introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary for the 2025 season.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.

Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.

Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

Here is the tariff for the points:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine

However, when an offence adds points to a player’s record that leads to the player receiving a sanction – either a fine or a suspension – the number of points added to their record for that offence will be reduced by 50%.

This is to recognise that the player has previously served a sanction however there remains a percentage of points on the player’s record to acknowledge that they have committed previous misconduct.

So far, 41 Super League players have received points. Here are all of those:

Castleford Tigers

Jeremiah Simbiken – 6.5

Catalans Dragons

Jordan Dezaria – 3

Tariq Sims – 1

Alrix Da Costa – 1

Oliver Partington – 1

Huddersfield Giants

Ashton Golding – 3

Leroy Cudjoe – 1

Hull FC

Jordan Lane – 5

Jordan Rapana – 3

Jack Ashworth – 3

Amir Bourouh – 3

Yusuf Aydin – 1

Hull KR

Eribe Doro – 5

Michael McIlorum – 4

Mikey Lewis – 3

Dean Hadley – 3

Tom Davies – 3

Peta Hiku – 1

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 1

Leeds Rhinos

Tom Holroyd – 9

Mikolaj Oledzki – 1

Leigh Leopards

Alex Tuitavake – 3

Salford Red Devils

Joe Shorrocks – 10

Jayden Nikorima – 4

Shane Wright – 3

Matty Foster – 3

St Helens

Matty Lees – 3

Noah Stephens – 3

Curtis Sironen – 1

Daryl Clark – 1

Morgan Knowles – 1

Wakefield Trinity

Mason Lino – 5

Max Jowitt – 3

Caius Faatili – 1

Mike McMeeken – 1

Warrington Wolves

Dan Russell – 1

Wigan Warriors

Adam Keighran – 5

Kaide Ellis – 1

Liam Byrne – 1

Tyler Dupree – 1

Zach Eckersley – 1