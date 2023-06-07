Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley on potential England call-up following brilliant Super League form

SALFORD RED DEVILS are a team firing on all cylinders at present.

Another Super League victory at the Magic Weekend, this time over Hull KR by a 26-16 margin, edged Salford into the top four as Paul Rowley’s men look as dangerous as ever.

Cutting Rovers apart in the second-half, Salford were enjoying success down the middle of the field and on the edges thanks to the likes of Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley linking up magnificently.

And following yet another brilliant Brierley display, the fullback himself was asked about a potential England call-up for the Autumn Test Series against Tonga at the end of the Super League season.

“First and foremost I have to play well for this coach, it’s nice to be involved in those conversations as it is quite flattering,” Brierley said.

“The real success is actually being mentioned in it. If you’d have asked me five years ago, I would have made fun of it.

“It’s not something I have directly thought about, most importantly I have got to play well for Salford and everything else will take care of itself.

“It’s all young boys’ dream to play for their country and I’m no different. I have got full respect for that England set-up and I’m sure they will make the right decision come the end of the season.”