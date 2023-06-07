Hull KR’s Jordan Abdull commits future to Super League club

HULL KR’S are delighted to confirm that Jordan Abdull has signed a new two-year contract extension keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Abdull, who originally spent a year at the Robins in 2017 on loan, has been a key figure in the squad since joining ahead of the 2020 season.

Making over 50 appearances for the club since joining, Abdull is keen to play a part in an “exciting” time at Craven Park.

“I spoke to Willie about how I see myself moving forward at the club with all the stuff off the field, the new board, and some of the results we’re starting to get on the field now. Also the people we’re recruiting for next year, it’s exciting times at this club.

“With my quad, for two seasons in a row I’ve missed a heap of games. It’s time I give something back to the club, they’ve invested in me now for the next two, three years, the challenge I’ve set myself is to play as often as I can and as well as I can.”

Head coach, Willie Peters is delighted Jordan Abdull has signed an extension with the Robins and knows his qualities as a half:

“He’s shown how important he is to our team. But also where he is mentally, he’s in a good place and he knows he’s going into the best years of his career and we’re glad he’s staying with us.

“He’s a deep thinker of the game, which you need from a half. What I like about him is he’s calm, but he’s direct with his communication and what he wants from the team.”