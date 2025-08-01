Salford Red Devils starlet Declan Murphy makes move to Hull KR

SALFORD RED DEVILS starlet Declan Murphy will make the move to Super League rivals Hull KR at the end of the season.

Born in Wigan, Murphy has signed a long-term deal with the Robins until the end of the 2028 campaign after impressing with Salford since making the move from rugby union.

The 20-year-old spent time playing in the Saracens’ Academy set up whilst also spending time in New Zealand with the 15-man code.

Murphy played for the Red Devils in their 74-12 hammering by Hull KR in last night’s Super League fixture.

On signing for Rovers, Murphy said: “I’m excited to have signed for a club with such high standards and and big ambitions.

“They have amazing staff, players and support. I’m buzzing to be a part of this exciting environment and play under Willie Peters and his coaching staff.

“I’m looking forward to learning and developing new skills at Hull KR and can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach, Willie Peters also added: “It all happened fairly quickly with the signing of Declan (Murphy). There were several clubs in for Declan and rightly so.

““Based on the potential that we see, and what the other clubs saw as well, we are very happy Declan chose Hull KR.

“We feel he’s the right fit for us and we’re the right fit for him in terms of his development.

“And this is the most important area now for Declan towards having a long and successful Super League career.”