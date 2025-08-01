How Rochdale Hornets are trying to grow crowds and community roots

Life in League One for any club is never easy, and the struggle for survival is real. Rochdale Hornets are rising to the challenge, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future structure of the competition.

YOU COULD say it takes a superhero to keep a semi-professional rugby league outfit running in the current climate.

Uncertainty over the direction of the game coupled with the challenges of rising costs affecting all individuals and businesses means strengthening community links is more important than ever to help keep clubs going.

One club taking that on board is Rochdale Hornets, who will once again don a special edition Superhero kit for their Superhero Day when they take on Whitehaven at the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday, 3rd August – one of their so-called Project 1500 fixtures aimed to drive up attendances.

Attendances are often a stick that clubs are measured by, and some clubs have taken the disappointing step of not even revealing their crowd figures. Getting more people through the turnstiles is the bread and butter support that many clubs need.

Hornets general manager, Matt Rigby, said: “League One clubs face a tough landscape – being the most geographical yet most underfunded league, competition from other sports and entertainment options, and the challenge of re-engaging lapsed supporters. We’re tackling this head-on through community outreach, fan engagement initiatives, and pricing strategies like our season ticket price freeze and free tickets for under-16s. We’ve also restructured our seating plan to improve the match day experience. It’s about making a day at the Hornets accessible, enjoyable, and something people want to be part of again.

“The uncertainty is challenging, no question. It makes long-term planning almost impossible for clubs at this level – financially, commercially, and operationally.

“That said, we remain committed to doing what’s best for Rochdale Hornets and the wider game. We’re engaging actively with the RFL and the strategic review team to ensure the voices of League One clubs are heard. Stability and transparency are crucial, and we’re advocating for a structure moving forward for 2026 that provides a clear, fair, and sustainable pathway for clubs at all levels.”

Rochdale have averaged just over 800 in their recorded League One fixtures this season, and that included a four-figure crowd for the 8-7 win against Swinton on Good Friday.

Targeting lapsed fans, or generating new ones, isn’t an overnight fix. Last year, the club launched The Hive at Balderstone Park, a community facility that hosts a range of community clubs, including the Hornets’ ladies side.

It provides them with a home from home too, with the football club naturally dominating the environment at the Crown Oil Arena. For Superhero day, the Smiths Metal Family Stand will be open for the first time for a Hornets fixture since 2019, highlighting the impact of the Superhero initiative.

“The Hive has been absolutely vital in deepening our roots in the Rochdale community,” said Rigby, a Rochdale-lad himself. “Now hitting our one-year anniversary, we’ve seen so much activity and usage of the site. The café continues to be a community hub for all residents in Kirkholt, Balderstone and beyond, whilst the fields have hosted our women’s return season, Rochdale AFC womens, juniors and supporters football matches, along with mens and junior sides from Rugby League Ireland.

“It’s a space where families, children, and new supporters feel welcome and included. By creating a vibrant, safe, and engaging environment all year round for all our supporters young and old, we’re building a new generation of Hornets supporters. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re seeing the benefits not just in attendance figures but in the sense of pride the town has in its club.

“We see Rochdale Hornets as a club for everyone. The success and visibility of our women’s and wheelchair teams are central to that vision. These teams aren’t just add-ons and tick-box exercises; they are core parts of our identity and future. Their growth helps us reach new audiences, promotes inclusivity, and reinforces our role as a professional club for the community. We’re investing time and resources into their development because we know the whole club rises when all our teams thrive. This year has been significant for us, with both women’s and wheelchair sides achieving on-field success.

“Women’s coaches Ben and Rob have taken the girls to their maiden final since reforming, losing out to League One Halifax in the final. Since then the women have gone six games unbeaten in the league and are in a strong position as they approach the half way point.

“Equally, wheelchair head coach Pete Hird has led our Hornets team to the top of the table at the half way stage, with four home games remaining, we will be looking to compete in the play offs for the first time.

“Our walking and learning disability sides also continue to grow, and will be interactive with our other teams as curtain raisers in the near future.”

Rochdale, like everyone else, will be waiting with baited breath to see how the possible changes to the game affect them. They ranked 29th in the IMG grading last autumn, but promotion to the Championship – for now at least – is decided on the pitch, and they still have a chance of reaching the top four. A possible merger of the Championship and League One, and playing games against sides with higher profile and bigger travelling support, could be just what the Hornets need to shine a greater light on their community work.

For now, they play the cards that are dealt – and that will be trying to beat last year’s Superhero Day total, that came in just over 850 against Cornwall.

Rigby said: “This is more than just a themed matchday – it’s a full community celebration, and we’re calling on everyone in Rochdale to come out in force, get behind the squad and be part of something special.

“We’ve raised the bar from last year, with even more entertainment, family-friendly activities, and chances to get involved.

“Whether you’re donning a cape or just bringing your passion for the club, your support can make all the difference as we continue to grow the Hornets family and build something exciting together.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 511 (August 2025)