Salford Red Devils successful in downgrade of Loghan Lewis ban

SALFORD RED DEVILS had some success off the field last night with Loghan Lewis’ three-match ban and Grade D Head Contact charge being downgraded to a one-match suspension and a Grade B charge.

Lewis has also received a fine, but whilst he will miss this weekend’s clash against Huddersfield Giants, the forward will be free to play against Wakefield Trinity the week after.

There was less good news for Hull FC and Catalans Dragons last night as Jack Ashworth received a seven-match ban and Frank Maria a five-match suspension respectively.