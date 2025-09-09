Sinead Peach tribunal adjourned to allow for further evidence to be presented

YORK VALKYRIE star Sinead Peach has had her Operational Rules Tribunal adjourned until September 17 to allow for further evidence to be presented.

Peach was given a Grade E charge of Other Contrary Behaviour in the Women’s Super League fixture between St Helens and York Valkyrie on August 31 – a punishment that can carry a minimum of a five-match ban.

Peach had disputed a penalty decision given by referee Oliver Salmon, who could be heard telling Peach on The Sportsman’s broadcast of the match: “I’m not having you saying, ‘Which one are you shagging?’”

The incident subsequently went viral on social media and received international media coverage.

And now the 2023 Woman of Steel is facing a potential six to eight match ban after being charged with Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour and having been referred straight to an Operational Rules Tribunal.

York owner Clint Goodchild previously said in a statement: “On behalf of York RLFC, I wish to address the matter concerning Sinead Peach.

“Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation.

“We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.

“As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s long-standing positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.

“We are committed to the values of respect and integrity that underpin our sport.”