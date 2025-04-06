Salford Red Devils suffer double injury blow before Leeds Rhinos clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS will be without two players who suffered Challenge Cup injuries for their home clash with Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night.

Wigan loanee Tiaki Chan failed a head-injury assessment, ruling him out automatically for eleven days.

And Salford coach Paul Rowley reported an injury that will also rule out Nathan Connell, who played on the wing in Perpignan.

“Nathan did some damage to his shoulder; I’m not sure what the outcome of that will be but it looked quite significant,” said Rowley.

“With HIA, Tiaki is gone for next week, Nathan will definitely be gone, we’ve got some more checks and scans to do for the rest of the boys.

“We’ve got other players out on loan so they can’t play either, that’s the state of play.”