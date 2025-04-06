Steve McNamara hits out at treatment of Catalans Dragons by sceptics

CATALANS DRAGONS had no sympathy for Salford Red Devils following a narrow Challenge Cup quarter-final victory in Perpignan.

Les Dracs are 80 minutes from a return to Wembley after a hard-fought 20-12 win over crisis-club Salford.

Asked after the game if he had any thoughts on Salford’s current financial difficulties, Dragons’ coach Steve McNamara said, “No, I’ve got thoughts about what we are going through as a Catalans club, not about anybody else; my focus is on us.

“We paid for all of that tonight, nobody else paid a penny. Catalans paid for every single thing, match officials, the opposition’s travel and hotels.

“I understand other clubs with their problems, Salford being one of them, but we have to look after ourselves first and foremost because nobody else will.

“Our concern is the Dragons full-stop, and French Rugby League and the importance of that in the overall competition.

“This has been one of the biggest success stories of expansion and hopefully it will continue.

“So whatever they were talking about at the meeting (last week) at Batley, there is only one solution and that is to strengthen this club and continue doing so regardless of what anybody else thinks.”

McNamara accepts that standards will have to improve within his team if a return to the Challenge Cup Final is to happen.

He added: “If we’d played with discipline tonight we’d have been okay, but our ill-discipline kept Salford in the game and they kept taking their opportunities, which kept the game much closer than we would have wished for.

“Salford were great, they’ve got their troubles, but they had one big shot at trying to do something special and they gave it their best.

“The boys need to have a rest now; they need to recuperate and get ready for next week’s challenge at Huddersfield.

“Nick Cotric has a groin injury and Sam Tomkins hurt his ribs but we couldn’t afford to lose another outside back, so he rolled his sleeves up and just got on with his 400th game. He was very brave to stay out there tonight.

“Sam’s drive and energy is there for everyone to see and it’s infectious and it inspires everyone else.”