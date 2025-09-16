Salford Red Devils supporters trust reveals details of next protest march against Super League club’s owners

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ supporters trust, The 1873, have revealed the details of their next protest march against the Super League club’s owners.

The fan group, which has mobilised on multiple occasions already this year, is set to hit the streets once again this month and in larger numbers than ever, with another large demonstration set to take place ahead of Salford’s last home game against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

On a post on X, the group said: “We’ve dominated headlines. We’ve exposed bad ownership. We’ve stood together.

“A history worth fighting for. A future worth protecting. Our last chance to be heard. Don’t stay silent. Make it count.”

It has been a tumultuous year for Red Devils’ supporters, with the club lurching from one disaster to another.

19 players have been sold so far in 2025 and current assistant coach and next-in-line for the head coaching position at the club, Kurt Haggerty, has left.

The club has also been hit by a winding-up order which if granted would see Salford placed into liquidation.

That hearing on September 3 was adjourned and will now be heard on October 29, meaning the club will be able to complete the current season.