Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet responds to Abbas Miski retirement claims

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has dismissed claims that Abbas Miski will retire at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Miski has suffered an injury-hit year with the Warriors, registering just nine appearances during this campaign as opposed to 31 in 2024 and 26 in 2023.

The 30-year-old went under the knife earlier in the year for a knee operation before returning and then popping cartilage in his ribs.

But, the Lebanese international signed a new four-year deal in January last year, a deal which would take him until the end of the 2027 Super League season with the Warriors.

There have been claims that Miski could be forced to medically retire, but Peet has thrown cold water on those rumours, insisting the 30-year-old is raring to go.

“That’s not true as it stands,” Peet said.

“There’s no doubt that he has had a tough time with his knee but he is in good shape at the moment and is looking forward to this week’s game.

“He is contracted to the club for a few years yet.”