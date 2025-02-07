Salford Red Devils takeover completed

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed a change in ownership that secures the future of the club, subject to final RFL approval.

Following extensive positive talks with stakeholders from the Community Benefit Society (CBS) and Salford City Council, a consortium led by businessman Dario Berta, CEO of Matanel, an investment bank that specialises in real estate investment, have completed a full 100% purchase of the club which has been approved by the CBS.

Chris Irwin, former Chief Commercial Officer at Salford Red Devils and more recently Exeter City Football Club, has been appointed as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The new owners have cleared all current club debt and will deliver additional significant investment for the future growth of the club, with a process already underway to recruit a new internal management structure led by recruitment industry experts, KinseySears.

Irwin met with Paul Rowley, Kurt Haggerty and the current men’s first team squad earlier today at the Salford Community Stadium, as they look to hit the ground running and share their long-term vision which includes squad reinforcement, stadium redevelopment and club infrastructure.

Due to timings, the club can confirm that there will be a selection restriction for this weekend’s Challenge Cup Third Round fixture against the Midlands Hurricanes, but this will be lifted ahead of the first fixture of the 2025 Betfred Super League Season.

Dario Berta commented: “I’d like to express my gratitude to Paul King and the existing team within the CBS who have led the club in recent years from celebrating its 150th anniversary, a Betfred Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final, as well as navigating the club through tricky periods such as COVID.

“This is the start of a very bright and successful future for Salford Red Devils. I’m very proud to be involved, and with Chris at the helm, I feel like we have the perfect opportunity to build something special. Our focus and dedication now is to work together with stakeholders and fans to build sustainable success on and off the pitch for the long term.”

Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor, added: “I’m very happy to welcome Dario Berta to Salford and look forward to working closely together to see an exciting future for Salford Red Devils, building on the successes of the last five years.”