Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity, St Helens and Wigan Warriors men charged following Super League fixtures

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy this Monday with five players charged and one cautioned.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jai Whitbread (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Paul Seguier (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine

The following player was handed a caution:

David Fusitua (Leeds Rhinos) – Leads with knee