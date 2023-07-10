Why Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils stars didn’t get bans after yellow cards

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel released its findings earlier today with five players being charged and only one banned.

That man is Salford Red Devils forward Oliver Partington, but his teammate Chris Atkin was sinbinned during his side’s clash with the Leeds Rhinos yesterday afternoon.

Mikolaj Oledzki was also handed a yellow card by referee Aaron Moore following the scuffle with Atkin but neither have been banned by the Match Review Panel.

Neither has Hull KR veteran Shaun Kenny-Dowall with the Rovers man also given a yellow card during his side’s derby loss to Hull FC on Sunday.

The minutes release show why, with Kenny-Dowall’s incident clear: “Player makes initial contact with the shoulder and rides up into the head.”

For Oledzki, the minutes reveal: “Player reacts to opponent kicking out and pushes down on opponent on the ground.”

For Atkin, meanwhile: “Player’s leg moves but footage does not show whether there was contact.”

All three men are therefore available for their side’s next fixtures.