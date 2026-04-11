Salford v Batley Bulldogs Match Preview & 21-man squads

SALFORD gained only their second win of the season when they defeated Swinton Lions 20-10 on Easter Sunday and they will be eager to register a third win to keep them in touch with the play-off positions.

Their coach Dave Hewitt, who took over recently from Mike Grady, will want to consolidate his side’s recent progress and he will be helped by the arrival of a posse of new players negotiated by their chief executive Ryan Brierley (pictured above), including Kieran Dixon and Ewan Moore on one-week loans from Oldham, while Leon Hayes, Zack Gardner and Tom McKinney arrive on loan from Warrington Wolves.

Bulldogs coach James Ford saw his side start the season slowly but they enjoyed a narrow Easter win against Dewsbury Rams and now sit just outside the top ten with three wins from seven games. And no doubt his side will be motivated by the fact that they haven’t beaten Salford since 1981.

SQUADS

Salford: 2 Sam Hill, 5 Jack Holmes, 7 Toby Hughes, 8 Sam Bowring, 9 Brad Dwyer, 10 Owen Haldenby, 12 Ollie Garmston, 14 Fin Yates, 21 Jack Gatcliffe, 23 Noah Appleby, 24 Cole Appleby, 26 Reece Stanton, 36 Danny Lynch, 37 Jack Bibby, 38 Keane Gilford, 42 Shaun Costello, Kieran Dixon, Leon Hayes, Zack Gardner, Ewan Moore, Tom McKinney

Outs: 20 Joe Hartley, 22 Jacob Andrews Smith, 25 Damola Ayanlaja-Lowo, 27 Matt Ross,

Ins: Kieran Dixon, Leon Hayes, Zack Gardner, Ewan Moore, Tom McKinney

Bulldogs: 1 Robbie Butterworth, 2 Joe Burton, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Woods, 9 Alistair Leak, 11 Dane Manning, 12 Lucas Walshaw, 13 Robson Stevens, 14 Ben White, 15 Nyle Flynn, 17 Liam Kirk, 18 Evan Hodgson, 19 Jonah Parsons, 20 Jack Hudson, 23 Felix Ellis, 24 Akim Metvejev, 25 Paul Foulstone, 26 Derrell Olpherts, 27 Ronan Dixon, 28 Cain Robb,

Outs: 4 Wesley Bruines, 16 Michael Ward, 23 Jay Scriven, 29 Brandon Douglas,

Ins: 2 Joe Burton, 17 Liam Kirk, 19 Jonah Parsons, 23 Felix Ellis

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

STATS

Salford are undefeated in their last 18 meetings with Batley, having won 17 and drawn one.

Batley’s last victory against Salford was a 15-11 Second Division home win on 27 September, 1981.

Salford have also won their last 16 home meetings with Batley.

Batley’s last away victory against Salford was 15-13 at The Willows on 15 October, 1960.

Last ten meetings:

Batley 14, Salford 42 (S8Q-R7, 25/9/16)

Batley 4, Salford 66 (CCR5, 10/5/09)

Salford 46, Batley 0 (NL1R17, 17/8/08)

(at The Willows)

Batley 22, Salford 48 (NL1R4, 30/3/08)

Batley 16, Salford 54 (NL1R11, 20/7/03)

Salford 68, Batley 6 (ATC-SF, 8/6/03)

(at The Willows)

Salford 54, Batley 12 (NL1R6, 21/4/03)

(at The Willows)

Salford 60, Batley 6 (D1R19, 18/8/96)

(at The Willows)

Batley 18, Salford 56 (D1R10, 9/6/96)

Batley 12, Salford 12 (FD, 29/11/95)