Workington Town v Midlands Hurricanes Match Preview & 21-man squads

WORKINGTON TOWN gained an invaluable 22-14 Good Friday win against Whitehaven and they will be anxious to continue that form against the high-flying Hurricanes at the Fibrus Community Stadium on Sunday.

Town coach Jonty Gorley (pictured above) has lost Steve Scholey (rib) and Mason Lewthwaite (hamstring) from the squad that faced Haven, but he is able to recall Guy Graham, who is fit again after an Achilles tendon problem, and Tobias Gibson.

Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning has lost Lewis Else to injury and has replaced him in his squad with Chris Cullimore. His side has been one of the surprise teams in the Championship this season and it now lies in third place with 13 points from nine game, eight more than Workington, and they will travel to the north west with great confidence.

SQUADS

Town: 1 Zarrin Galea, 3 Rio Corkill, 4 Braden Leigh, 5 Alex Donaghy, 6 Jake Carter, 7 Dominic Wear, 8 Ross Ainley, 9 Jamie Doran, 13 Jack Stephenson, 14 Callum Phillips, 15 Callum Farrer, 16 Guy Graham, 17 Lucas Castle, 21 Evan Lawther, 22 Delaine Bedward-Gittens, 23 Tobias Gibson, 24 Grant Reid, 25 Bear Williams, 26 Tuarae Rawhiti, 28 Jack Ainley, 29 Jack Dickinson

Outs: 10 Steve Scholey, 11 Mason Lewthwaite,

Ins: 16 Guy Graham, 23 Tobias Gibson

Hurricanes: 1 Todd Horner, 2 Matty Chrimes, 3 Ryan Johnson, 5 Luis Roberts, 8 Jon Luke Kirby, 9 Aiden Roden, 10 Tyler Dickinson, 11 Tom Wilkinson, 12 Oliver Roberts, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Brandon Moore, 15 Elliott Morris, 16 Zeus Silk, 17 Kieran Moran, 18 Owen Restall, 19 Sully Medforth, 20 Toby Warren, 23 Aidan McGowan, 26 Ethan Newboult, 28 Isaac Shaw, 32 Chris Cullimore

Outs: 7 Lewis Else,

Ins: 32 Chris Cullimore

Referee: Luke Bland

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Workington 29, Midlands Hurricanes 12 (L1R15, 13/7/25)

Midlands Hurricanes 16, Workington 16 (L1R2, 9/3/25)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Midlands Hurricanes 24, Workington 22 (L1EPO, 15/9/24)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Midlands Hurricanes 34, Workington 22 (L1R20, 11/8/24)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Workington 16, Midlands Hurricanes 26 (L1R8, 5/5/24)

Workington 60, Midlands Hurricanes 10 (L1R14, 25/6/23)

Midlands Hurricanes 28, Workington 38 (L1R4, 26/3/23)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Coventry Bears 12, Workington 30 (L1R6, 13/6/21)

(at Butts Park Arena)

Workington 54, Coventry Bears 16 (L1R12, 16/6/19)

(at Borough Park)

Coventry Bears 41, Workington 30 (L1R4, 11/5/19)

(at Ivor Preece Field, Broadstreet)