Sam Burgess and Ryan Matterson’s first words following Warrington Wolves move

RYAN MATTERSON has explained that he “can’t wait to feel the energy and passion of the Warrington fans” after striking up a deal for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

The 30-year-old bolsters Warrington’s middle uni, with an injury to James Harrison feared to be a serious one.

Matterson brings a wealth of NRL experience with him, having represented the Parramatta Eels, Sydney Roosters and West Tigers in 181 appearances, scoring 26 tries.

So when will the forward arrive? Well, Matterson will fly over to the UK later this week and could make his debut in the Wolves’ next Super League game against Leigh Leopards on August 1st.

On the move, Matterson said: “I’m excited to be joining Warrington for the rest of the 2025 season and can’t wait to get over there.

“Once I touch down, it’s straight to work. I’m coming in ready to make a real impact and help drive the team towards the play-offs.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the Super League and embracing the challenge. I can’t wait to feel the energy and passion of the Warrington fans.”

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess also added: “It’s great to add a player of Ryan’s quality to our squad as we approach the back end of the season.

“His power and presence through the middle, combined with his vast NRL experience, will bring a lot of value to our pack.”