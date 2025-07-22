Ex-Castleford Tigers assistant throws hat into ring for Super League job

FORMER Castleford Tigers assistant coach Dane Dorahy has thrown his hat into the ring to take charge of the Super League club.

The Tigers sacked Danny McGuire early last week and interim boss Chris Chester – who is also heading up the director of rugby role at The Jungle – has been on the lookout for a new number one.

Dorahy, who was appointed assistant coach to Danny Ward in late 2023 following the sacking of Andy Last, has outlined his intention to be considered for a position moving forward, League Express understands.

The 47-year-old is currently running the Mounties Football Program as head coach, with that club feeding the North Sydney Bears who, in turn, feed Melbourne Storm.

The Mounties are second, winning eight, drawing two and losing just once in 11 games. That being said, Dorahy himself has a lucrative job working with the Coal Mines Rescue team.