Sam Burgess being backed as Warrington Wolves demand upturn

SAM BURGESS will continue to coach Warrington next year, despite a disappointing second campaign at the helm.

It hit a low with the 25-12 home defeat by basement side Salford, leaving disgruntled fans calling for major improvement.

And while Chairman Stuart Middleton warned “things must change”, the Wolves went down 34-12 to Leigh back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Former dual-code England international and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Burgess took over for the 2024 season, tasked with leading the club to a first title since 1955.

Warrington finished third last year and made the play-off semi-finals, and in June, featured in their second consecutive Challenge Cup final, losing 8-6 to Hull KR after an 18-8 defeat by Wigan twelve months before.

However league performances have been inconsistent, with five defeats in six ahead of Saturday’s home meeting with Leigh, putting a major dent in hopes of a top-six finish.

Burgess, 36, who coached at New South Wales minnows Orara Valley Axeman and on the Rabbitohs staff before his Warrington appointment, is contracted to 2026.

And Middleton said: “Sam Burgess has the full backing of the playing group.

“He will lead Warrington Wolves into 2026 as head coach. He is ambitious, driven and determined to put things right.

“We remain committed to our vision of building a team founded on homegrown talent and, with our Academy finishing the regular season unbeaten, the future looks bright.”

But he added: “This season has not met the standards we expect.

“Over the past few days I’ve sat down with players, coaches and staff across the club. The message was clear and united – this is not good enough. Things must change.

“Our supporters work hard all week and spend their hard-earned money to follow this club.

“We understand the sacrifices made. It is our responsibility to repay that faith with committed, honest performances.

“Recruitment is key and must be better. There will be no passengers. Two new players have already been announced (props Tevita Pangai Jr from Catalans and Toafofoa Sipley from Manly Sea Eagles), with further updates to follow as change is implemented.”

Burgess told BBC Radio Merseyside: “I truly believe I can influence this group and make it better. It’s just, for whatever reason, we’ve had a tough run since Wembley and struggled to find the resilience to get out of it.”