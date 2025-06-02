Sam Burgess breaks silence on Warrington Wolves future amidst NRL speculation

SAM BURGESS insists he will be seeing his contract out at Warrington Wolves, despite speculation linking him with a move to the NRL.

Burgess, whose deal with the Wolves runs out at the end of the 2026 Super League season, has been linked with a move to the Perth Bears from 2027 with the Western Australia club set to enter the NRL in two years’ time.

However, the Bears look to have found their new head coach in current Australia boss Mal Meninga.

That being said, there is no shortage of NRL suitors of Burgess and Gold Coast Titans number one, Des Hasler, remains under fire after a dreadful start to the 2025 campaign.

For Burgess, however, he is determined to see out his current deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after paying tribute to owner Simon Moran.

“I’m really happy with what I’m doing here and I am enjoying my time here,” Burgess said.

“I am contracted until the end of 2026 and I will finish my contract out here at Warrington.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the owner Simon Morgan who gave me a chance and whatever happens after that happens.

“Everything else will take care of itself over time.”

Of course, 2025 has not been as plain sailing as 2024, with the Wolves finishing inside the Super League top four and getting to the Challenge Cup Final last year.

But Burgess has enjoyed the more difficult season all the same.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Warrington,” Burgess said.

“This year has been different to last year. Last year it was smooth sailing but I’ve been challenged on and off the field, made some hard decisions and lost some key players at key times.

“We have had to really think about coaching with different strategies but I’ve really enjoyed both sides of it.

“This year has been really enjoyable because I’ve learnt a bit more as us a group.”

Burgess has been widely credited as transforming the culture at Warrington, but the man himself believes only time will tell if he has.

“I’m not going to say I have changed the culture, time will tell the truth with that – time is the best guidance.

“We have spent a lot of time with our youth system since I arrived. Gary Chambers and Richard Marshall have been great doing that and Richard Marshall’s two young boys play in the academy.

“Some of our players coach in the academy system too. Cultural changes take time whether it’s me or not.”