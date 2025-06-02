Wales claim Ireland double in Youth Four Nations

THE 2025 Four Nations competitions at Under 18 and Under 16 level continued on Saturday at The Gnoll, Neath, with games between Wales and Ireland.

England beat Scotland 32-12 at Under 18 level and 26-22 at Under 16 the previous week.

UNDER 18

WALES 34 IRELAND 12

WALES, who are top of the early table, eased to victory, Harley Smith crossing on ten minutes and Charlie Newton landing the first of his five goals.

Sadly, a serious injury to Ireland winger John Reynolds held up the game for half an hour and when play resumed, Ralf Roberts was next over the line for Wales, but the try was disallowed for a forward pass.

However the next Wales try was allowed, scored by Daniel Wilds. Oscar Jones soon followed him over and, just before half-time, Evan Rowlands grabbed the fourth to help forge a 22-0 interval lead.

Ireland got on the board nine minutes into the second half through Ieffe Hannon, Isaac Baynham converting.

Wales played most of the rest of the game with twelve players. First, Regan Preece was yellow carded, then not long after he returned, Jacob Morris was sent to the sin bin. However, a few minutes after that, Preece scored wide out.

Ireland did manage a try back through Roger Doyle, converted by Baynham, but the match ended with Jack Wilcox picking up his own kick to score under the posts.

WALES: Ethan Williams (Cynon Valley Cavaliers), Alex Richardson (Latchford Giants), Evan Rowlands (North Wales Crusaders), Harley Smith (Cynon Valley Cavaliers), Ralf Roberts (Halton Farnworth Hornets/Salford Red Devils), Joshua Gabrielsen (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Dan Wilds (Swansea Rams), Jacob Morris (Cynon Valley Cavaliers/Salford Red Devils), Charlie Newton (Huddersfield Giants), Cae Jones (Torfaen Tigers), Oscar Jones (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Regan Preece (Swansea Rams), Charlie Thomas (Swansea Rams). Subs: Kyson Rees (Swansea Rams), Ollie Bellavia-Walker (South Wales Jets), Rhys Hughes (Swansea Rams), Keilan Harris (unattached), Reuben Malson (Torfaen Tigers), Rhodri Roberts (Swansea Rams), Jack Wilcox (Swansea Rams).

IRELAND: Shea Cotter (Brentwood Eels), John Reynolds (Galway Tribesmen), Mitch Ireland (Latchford Giants), Iffei Hannan (Hunslet ARLFC), Aaron Corbett (Brentwood Eels), Isaac Baynham (Oldham St Anne’s), Michael Walsh (Leigh Miners Rangers), Jack Brown (Oulton Raiders/York Knights), Daniel Ridpath (Latchford Giants), Charlie Sweene (Birkenshaw Bluedogs), Oisin Carroll (Longhorns), Tiernan Conway (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Daniel Coop (Warrington Wolves). Subs: Matthew Tootill (Brentwood Eels), Eoin Morris (Greenhead College), Liam O’Reilly (Ivanhoes), Roger Doyle (Dublin City Exiles), Ethan Whyte (Belfast Eagles), Dan Horkan (Shevington Sharks), Dominic Greene (Longhorns).

Referee: Craig Davies

UNDER 16

WALES 38 IRELAND 12

WALES, with 13 players coming through the South Wales club pathways, produced an outstanding second half to recover from an early 12-0 deficit to head the first-round standings.

Many of the Ireland players are with Super League Scholarship sides, but that mattered not to Wales, who scored five tries without reply in the second half.

Wales were first over the line, but the try was disallowed for a forward pass. From the scrum, Ireland scored after a length of the field set, Austin Byrne going over and Tommy Rhodes converting.

The lead was soon doubled. Joseph Gill crossed from close range and Rhodes improved again.

Wales’ comeback started on 27 minutes, skipper Joshua Harding going between the sticks and Matthew Clatworthy booting the first of his five goals, one of them from the touchline.

Then on the stroke of half-time, Wales were level. After a fine set of passes, Ioan Herbert dived in.

Wales soon went in front, Tyler Mills forcing his way over, and the lead was soon extended as Harry Wrigglesworth and Ed Williams scored in opposite corners.

If Ireland weren’t in trouble before, they were now as Rhodes was sent to the sin bin for an off-the-ball offence.

Immediately Wales scored again to cement the win through Zac Nottingham and, from the kick-off, Herbert raced away for his second try.

WALES: Scott Hewitt (Dewsbury Moor/Thornhill Community Academy), Ioan Herbert (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Gowerton School), Elis Thomas (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Ysgol Gyfun Bro Dur), Evan Benjamin (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Pencoed Comprehensive), Harry Wrigglesworth (Swansea Rams/Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin), Matthew Clatworthy (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Porthcawl Comprehensive), Kelyn Jude-Hobbs (Torfaen Tigers/Croesyceiliog Comprehensive), Will Mathers (Kippax Welfare/Castleford Academy), Zac Nottingham (West Wales Jets/Dyffryn Aman), Ed Williams (Seaton Rangers/Cockermouth School), Tyler Mills (Crosfields ARLFC/Great Sankey High), Joshua Harding (Aber Valley Wolves/Blackwood Comprehensive), Evan Williams (Torfaen Tigers/West Monmouth School). Subs: Charlie Burrows (Torfaen Tigers/West Monmouth School), Ronan Parry (Orrell/Upholland High), Ceirion Emment-Jones (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd), Eddie Ashman (Kippax Welfare/Harrogate Grammar), Lewis Mathias (Crosfields/Great Sankey High), Noah Johnson (Aber Valley Wolves/Corpus Christi High), Charlie Eatly (West Wales Jets/Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade)

IRELAND: Paddy Burrows (Ince Rose Bridge/Wigan Warriors), Austin Byrne (Dewsbury Moor Arlfc/Huddersfield Giants), Gabriel Styring-Keogh (Wakefield Trinity), Kieran Loftus-Keeling (Stanningley), Finn Mclaughlin (Pilkington Recs), Bobby Barton (Folly Lane/Salford Red Devils), Tommy Rhodes (Siddal/Warrington Wolves), Joseph Gill (Dewsbury Moor/Bradford Bulls), Finley Byrne (Dewsbury Moor), William Hicklin (York Acorn/York Knights), Kian Roberts (Skirlaugh/Hull KR), Jamie Coop (Rochdale Mayfield), Josh Guynan (West Hull Warriors/Hull KR). Subs: Theo-Cole Cyprien (Queensbury/Halifax Panthers), Paddy White (Cill Dara/Newbridge College), Conor Meadows (Longford), Eddy McGillan (Heworth/Castleford Tigers), Malachy Kelly (Rochdale Mayfield/Salford Red Devils), Oscar Bradley (Leigh Miners Rangers), Ryan Crawford (Dublin City Exiles)

Referee: Ben Truchard

Fixtures

Saturday 28 June

Under 16: Ireland v England (11.00am)

Under 18: Ireland v England (1.00pm)

Both at Newforge, Belfast

Sunday 29 June

Under 16: Scotland v Wales (11.30am, at Biggar RFC)

Under 18: Scotland v Wales (1.00pm, at Grangemouth RFC)

Saturday 12 July

Under 16: Ireland v Scotland (noon)

Under 18: Ireland v Scotland (2.00pm)

Both at Coolmine RFC, Dublin

Under 16: England v Wales (noon)

Under 18: England v Wales (2.00pm)

Both at Halton Farnworth Hornets