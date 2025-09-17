Sam Burgess insists Warrington Wolves haven’t given up despite shambolic end to Super League season

SAM BURGESS had very little to say after seeing his Warrington Wolves side fall to a 34-2 defeat to Hull FC on Saturday.

The Wolves had nothing to play for, by way of league position, with their play-off chances mathematically impossible even before their trip to Hull.

Clearly that was a factor in a lacklustre performance, with Marc Sneyd’s opening penalty goal the only points they could muster. Few, though, foresaw their imminent heaviest defeat of the season.

With three of Hull’s six tries coming in a ten-minute spell where Lachlan Fitzgibbon was sin-binned, leading to a 22-2 half-time score, the Wolves’ effort was called to question afterwards.

“The bottom line is that the team is flat at the moment,” Burgess said.

“We were trying hard, but then the yellow card hurt us. The 18 unanswered points in that period were tough.

“We were chasing after that – we were missing so many guys, as they (Hull) are, but we over-tried and lost any ascendancy on the game.

“It’s tough for them because they tried in a lot of areas, but it’s not working.”

When pressed on whether his side has given up, Burgess was quick to defend his players, suggesting they were responsive after the break.

Toby King had the ball down for what seemed to be the first try of the second half, only for Josh Thewlis to have been ruled in touch while passing the ball.

Other evidence was there, in Burgess’ eyes, that his side hadn’t thrown in the towel.

“If we’d given up, we’d have lost by 60,” he added.

“We can all look at the end result but I look at the things in the middle of it – there’s effort, but is it good enough for this standard? Probably not, but they’re not giving up.

“The three quick tries deflated them, but I disagree with anyone saying they gave up.”