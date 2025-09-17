Rugby League Commercial publishes financial accounts as turnover and gross profit takes hit but sponsorship income increases

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL has published its financial accounts for 2024 as its turnover and gross profit takes a hit, but sponsorship income increases.

RL Commercial’s sponsorship income increased to £5,199,821 last year, up from £3,955,580 in 2023.

That being said, because of the sport’s reduced Sky TV deal, broadcast income has dropped to £23,317,708 from £26,459,951 in 2023.

There was another small increase in match income for RL Commercial, increasing from £4,602,899 to £4,648,561.

But, there were a number of disappointing numbers as turnover and gross profit were both down.

The organisation’s turnover was down to £34,505,721, compared with £36,386,542 in 2023 whilst gross profit went down to £28,613,406 from £30,254,578.

There was also the revelation that staff costs increased slightly from 2023 to 2024 – £1,645,180 to £1,683,186.