Sam Burgess’ praise for Widnes Vikings after Warrington Wolves’ close escape

SAM BURGESS was just happy to get the win after his Warrington side survived a Challenge Cup scare at derby rivals Widnes.

Two late tries helped the Wolves home after they had trailed 16-10 midway through the second half against their Championship opponents.

He said: “I’m happy to get the win. It wasn’t perfect, but the aim of the game is to win and we’re still in the hat.

“I knew they were going to be pretty good, Al’s (Allan Coleman) had them playing well for the last twelve months. I was a little bit worried.

“We’ve got to give credit to Al and Widnes, with the limited resources they’ve got, they got the best out of their machine.

“There’s no doubt we’re down on confidence, you can see that. Winning helps.

“We won, I got what I wanted. The performance wasn’t perfect, it never is.

“I liked aspects. We had a lot of dropped ball, lots of scratchy skill but structurally we were miles better defensively than last week.”

It is perhaps a measure of just how much of a contest the game was that Widnes coach Coleman was left disappointed at their defeat, rueing some missed opportunities in the first half.

Coleman said: “I’m a bit disappointed. It’s a bit hard to take.

“We were not smart enough at some crucial parts of the game. How we worked hard earned us the right to stay in the game.

“But I asked for the best of us, and I think I got that. We attacked from our own 20 or 30 (metres) and we exploited them. We’ve got the quality.

“That’s got to be our standard now. We have to stick to that level for the rest of the season, nothing less than that.”