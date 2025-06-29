Sam Burgess sees signs of Warrington Wolves recovery

SAM BURGESS was thrilled to secure a morale-boosting win over Hull FC, putting to bed a run of three straight defeats.

His Warrington Wolves hit an error-prone Hull early on in both halves to emerge 24-10 victors and keep their play-off hopes alive.

The win puts Warrington just three points off sixth spot and, with rock-bottom Salford Red Devils up next, they are firmly back in the race.

“It was important to get our confidence back,” said the Wolves boss. “In the last couple of weeks, we have lacked something.

“We will build off the back of this… I’m happy for the players to get back in the winning circle and we can start gaining some momentum now.

“It has been a while since we have led from the start and controlled the game which was pleasing.

“Starts are important, they are a really physical side who can control you if you let them but we handled it well.

“(Aidan) Sezer really troubled us – he is a really quality player.

“We have a few things to fix up but I was happy with the effort and we got what we deserved out of the game.”