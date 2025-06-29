Joel Tomkins declares Catalans Dragons ‘turning point’ and states play-off goal

JOEL TOMKINS set Catalans Dragons’ sights on the play-offs after they ended a seven-match losing run.

A 32-0 home thrashing of Huddersfield Giants provided Tomkins with his first victory as the club’s interim coach.

Tomkins said: “I’m really, really pleased. We’ve been looking for a performance like that for the past couple of weeks.

“I’ve been feeling it coming in training, we are starting to use some good habits through the week and I thought we saw them tonight.

“We had a collected performance, I thought all 17 players did their job. They were outstanding, they completed high and this is the reward for the players who have been working really hard in the past few weeks without quite getting the results.

“We went through a tough period and got some big scorelines put on us but they’ve turned up tonight and worked hard and got some reward.

“Hopefully this is a turning point, that is the plan and if we turn up with that effort and attitude week in, week out and we complete high and put the ball into the corners we’ve got a chance.

“We still have the goal of making the play-offs at the end of the year but we’ll take it week-by-week.

“Our young French players performed well tonight, both centres (Clément Martin and Léo Darrelatour) had 20 carries in the game.

“In extremely hot conditions like this, for young lads like that coming into the team and doing a job for their team-mates, 20 carries is an unbelievable effort, so well done to those young boys.”