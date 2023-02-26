Sam Lisone promises best is yet to come from himself and Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS’ Sam Lisone has promised there is still much more to come from both him and the team.

Lisone came off the bench after 24 minutes in Leeds’ 18-22 defeat to Hull FC on Friday and got just under 30 minutes on the field in his first Headingley appearance for the club since his move from the NRL’s Gold Coast Titans.

While the Rhinos are still awaiting their opening league win, Lisone did see vast improvements on Friday night from the previous week’s 42-10 loss at Warrington.

“I’m disappointed with the result, but it was good to get out there and play in front of our own fans,” Lisone told League Express.

“The crowd were really good; they were very noisy and always chanting, so I can’t wait to play in front of them again.

“I feel I went okay out there. I am still learning about how the boys play and they are still learning about my game, but we’re slowly building and the more time we have out on the field and at training together, the better that will be.

“We came up short, but the effort from the lads was there. Against Warrington we were way off the mark, but this week we did fix a few things up but still came up short, which is frustrating.

“Our execution let us down in the end, so it’s back to the drawing board for another big game on Friday against St Helens.”

As Lisone continues to find his feet after his move from Australia, he admits the process has been made slightly easier by the fact that his partner Georgia Hale is also going through the same process.

World Cup finalist Hale has also made the move to West Yorkshire from the Titans and is set to make her own Rhinos debut when the Women’s Super League gets underway in April.

“We’re both finding our feet at a new club, which makes things a bit easier for us both,” added Lisone.

“Already knowing some of the guys like David Fusitu’a and Nene Macdonald has been good too, but all the lads have been really welcoming to me.

“It’ll be good to see Georgia getting out there and I can’t wait to see how she goes.”

