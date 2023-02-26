Tony Smith vows changes to Hull FC line-up despite winning start to season

HULL FC coach Tony Smith intends to rotate his team this week, despite starting the season with two wins.

Smith has been victorious in his two opening games with the Black and Whites, following up their opening-round win over Castleford Tigers with a late success at Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

Next Hull head to Catalans Dragons this Friday, and Smith says changes will be made.

“We will make adjustments next week. I can almost guarantee it won’t be the same starting line-up and bench next week,” he said.

“We will keep rotating them, we will keep them on their toes.

“Sometimes it will be injuries, sometimes it is keeping people fresh, sometimes it is getting people into form.

“There will be all different reasons, the coach will lose some games because of the team that he picks.

“Sorry out there to the supporters, but that’s just how it’s going to be. We will put out a team that we think can be winners, but it won’t always be a team that we picked.”

Smith detailed his current injury concerns after the win at his former club Leeds.

“(Liam) Sutcliffe was struggling with something, he copped a knock. Jordan Lane came off with a head injury. He’s unlikely to feature next week considering the circumstances,” Smith said.

“Ligi (Sao) maybe will be back. His dead leg has been a bad one. It’s taken him a while; it took a while to bleed and now all the bruising has come out.

“He is back at it, and hopefully fingers crossed with the extra time next week, he will be alright.

“Andre (Savelio) is not far off, but he probably needs to get some more training under his belt. Carlos (Tuimavave) won’t be this week, Mitch (Mitieli Vulikijapani) won’t be far away.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.