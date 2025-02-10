Sam Wood keen to justify captaincy call of childhood hero Danny McGuire at Castleford Tigers

SAM WOOD hopes to repay the faith shown by one of his childhood heroes as Castleford captain.

The centre has been picked to lead the Tigers on the field this season by their new head coach, Danny McGuire.

It’s a first captaincy role for Wood and made extra special by receiving the honour from one of the stars of Leeds’ ‘golden generation’ from the 2000s and 2010s.

“It’s pretty special for me after growing up watching Magsy and that Leeds team,” said Wood.

“That was the team I used to idolise, and I need to back up that decision with my performances on the field and being my best every single day.

“I used to go watch the Rhinos with my dad and my uncle. They had X-factor players, they were the pinnacle at the time.

“That team epitomised what I wanted to do in Rugby League. That’s what I looked up to and what I wanted to do.”

Wood has worked with McGuire for several years already, first at Hull KR before both made the move to Castleford (McGuire as an assistant coach) ahead of the 2024 season.

“I’ve got to know him really well and he’s a likeable bloke,” said Wood.

“His attention to detail and his desire for individuals to get better, the work that he puts in with individuals and now as a collective with the team, it’s fantastic.

“He puts a lot of time and energy into making you better. You want to repay people like that.”

Wood is only now making his playing return after a lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury suffered during his England debut against France last June.

The 27-year-old refused to let the season-ending blow mar what he describes as “the highlight of my career so far”.

He added: “It was absolutely fantastic and in Rugby League, things happen that you can’t control.

“I won’t let it dampen my day just because I got injured in France. These things happen. I’ll come back bigger and better for it.

“Hopefully there’s more to come. I’m striving every day to get back to that position (playing for England).”

Wood’s first game as captain ended in defeat in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, when the Tigers lost 18-16 to Bradford Bulls at Bartercard Odsal.

They will travel to Hull KR on Friday night for their opening match of their Super League campaign.