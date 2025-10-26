Samoa complete Tonga thrashing after lightning delay

TONGA 6 SAMOA 34

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Sunday

JEREMIAH NANAI lit up Suncorp Stadium before an apocalyptic storm delayed Samoa’s emphatic victory over Pacific rivals Tonga.

The skilful back-rower scored a spectacular try in each half to give the Samoans a commanding lead when the weather wreaked havoc on the hour mark.

A huge, passionate crowd came to the party in Brisbane but the weather didn’t, as lightning forced the players off for nearly two hours between 4.25pm and 6pm local time.

The disruption didn’t derail Samoa’s momentum, with Murray Taulagi, Payne Haas and Chanel Harris-Tavita cementing the big win.

Billed as a battle of the big men – pitting 2025 Dally M Props of the Year Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake against each other – this clash of the Pacific’s two biggest rivals delivered thunder on the park as well as in the sky.

Nanai flattened Tolutau Koula in the opening exchanges before Junior Paulo returned serve on Soni Luke.

Stefano Utoikamanu’s first game for Tonga after switching his allegiance from Samoa lasted just two minutes, thanks to a Francis Molo tackle that landed him on report.

Last week, while Tonga were waiting to open their Pacific Cup campaign, Samoa were giving New Zealand an almighty shake in Auckland, falling to a heartbreaking 24-18 loss.

Ben Gardiner lost forwards Ata Mariota and Jaydn Su’A due to head knocks in that brutal clash, bringing Benaiah Ioelu and Terrell May into the 17 here.

In the red corner, Kristian Woolf named a star-studded line-up packed with both youth and experience, despite losing Jason Taumalolo to a knee complaint.

Ex-Kiwis Fonua-Blake and Siliva Havili and former Kangaroos Daniel Tupou and Felise Kaufusi brought the wisdom, while young playmakers Isaiah Iongi and Isaiya Katoa plus breakout rookies Robert Toia and Leka Halasima added the exuberance.

The exchange of Tonga’s Sipi Tau and Samoa’s Siva Tau set the tone for one of international rugby league’s greatest rivalries.

After the early carnage, Samoa posted the first points when Taulagi kept the ball alive and a deft Blaize Talagi pass put Izack Tago into the left corner.

A scrum penalty handed the Samoans another two points off Talagi’s boot.

Then Nanai scored his first stunner. Jarome Luai lobbed a kick into a web of red jumpers, but the aerial specialist scooped the ball with his left hand and crawled over the line.

Samoa extended their lead early in the second half with a brilliant team try. Treating the ball like a hot potato, Talagi unleashed a flick pass that ended up with Nanai, who grubber-kicked for himself and beat three Tongan defenders to score his second.

The momentum could have shifted when Roger Tuivasa-Sheck hauled down Iongi in pursuit of a Luke kick, but referee Todd Smith didn’t sin-bin the veteran.

Then the storm rolled in – and after a 95-minute delay, Talagi sent Taulagi in within moments of the restart.

Haas then combined with Junior Paulo for Samoa’s fifth and Harris-Tavita added cream to the cake.

Koula eventually scored a consolation try for the Tongans.

Tonga now travel to face the Kiwis at Auckland’s Eden Park knowing they need a win to be a chance of qualifying for the Pacific Cup final in Parramatta on Sunday, November 9, while Samoa’s appearance in the decider is locked in.

GAMESTAR: Samoa second-rower Jeremiah Nanai scored two stunning tries to give his nation the ascendency.

GAMEBREAKER: After a torturous lightning delay, Chanel Harris-Tavita put the finishing touches on Samoa’s strong victory.

MATCHFACTS

TONGA

1 Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)

2 Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

3 Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

4 Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

5 Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

6 Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)

7 Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins)

8 Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

9 Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10 Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

12 Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

15 Leka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)

16 Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins)

Subs (all used)

11 Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

14 Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)

17 Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

18 Demitric Vaimauga (New Zealand Warriors)

Tries: Koula (79)

Goals: Katoa 1/1

SAMOA

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

2 Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3 Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

4 Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos)

5 Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

6 Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

7 Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

10 Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

15 Benaiah Ioelu (Sydney Roosters)

17 Francis Molo (Dolphins)

11 Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

12 Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

13 Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Subs (all used)

8 Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

9 Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles)

14 Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

20 Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

Tries: Tago (9), Nanai (29, 47), Taulagi (62), Haas (66), Harris-Tavita (76)

Goals: Talagi 5/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6, 0-12; 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34, 6-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tonga: Addin Fonua-Blake; Samoa: Jeremiah Nanai

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Todd Smith

Attendance: 44,682