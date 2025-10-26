Carl Forster joins Bradford Bulls coaching staff

CARL FORSTER’S addition to the Bradford Bulls coaching team for next season has been confirmed.

The former Whitehaven, Rochdale Hornets and North Wales Crusaders coach has joined as an assistant.

Existing number two Lee Greenwood and Forster will both work under new head coach Kurt Haggerty after signing full-time contracts.

Forster, who recently left North Wales after clinching the League One title, said: “It is a dream job of mine to be assisting in Super League.

“It’s something I aspired to achieve while I have been coaching semi-professional.

“I’ll be doing lots of work with the forwards – Kurt has given myself and Lee our specific tasks but ultimately we are a three-man team and we have to give Kurt all the tools he needs to succeed.

“That is our job as assistant coaches. Ultimately we want the Bradford Bulls to be successful and it’s our job to make that happen.”

Haggerty explained: “In particular, I wanted a forwards coach and a backs coach so Carl fitted that narrative really, really well for the forwards coach.

“He’s got a high rugby IQ and I like the way that his previous teams have played. He will fit the mould for how I want my forwards to play.”