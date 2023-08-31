Saturday Super League Team News: Three forced Castleford changes, Hull FC potential debut and Aidan Sezer surprise

TWO Super League games will take place on Saturday afternoon as we head towards the business end of the season.

Just as Castleford Tigers will be travelling to Warrington Wolves to be shown live on Sky Sports, Leeds Rhinos will make the trip to Hull FC.

Here is the team news from the four clubs.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

🐺 𝑺𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑫 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🐺 Our 21-man squad is locked in for Saturday afternoon! W/ @CheshireMould pic.twitter.com/dQznMrNW8Q — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) August 31, 2023

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There are three changes to the Castleford squad for this week’s game, with Liam Watts and Liam Horne both suspended and Will Tate out through injury. They are replaced by Muizz Mustapha, Jason Qareqare and Jacob Hookem.

💪 Squad submitted for trip to Warrington Full info ↓@GeoShieldUK • #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 31, 2023

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has made three changes to the side that lined up against Warrington last weekend, with Jake Trueman dropping out having suffered a ruptured Achilles, and Darnell McIntosh and Davy Litten sidelined with hand and back injuries respectively.

The trio are replaced in the squad by Tex Hoy, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, Danny Houghton who returns after completing his head injury assessment protocols, and Hull FC Academy and Yorkshire Academy prop Cobie Wainhouse, with the 17-year old named in a senior squad for the first time.

📋 Tony Smith has named his 21-man squad ahead of Saturday's Betfred Super League Round 24 fixture against @leedsrhinos at the MKM Stadium… 🤝 In assocation with @JadanPress. ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) August 31, 2023

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Leeds halfback Aidan Sezer has been ruled out after suffering a concussion in training with James Bentley also stood down whilst he follows the mandatory return to play protocols following his concussion last week at Huddersfield.

Leeds welcome back winger David Fusitu’a and forward James McDonnell after they have recovered from back spasm injuries and Nene Macdonald is included in the initial squad as he is due to return from the birth of his child in Australia before Saturday’s game.

As well as Sezer and Bentley through concussion, the Rhinos are also without Richie Myler, Zane Tetevano, Justin Sangare and Corey Johnson through injury.