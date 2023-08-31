Ian Watson confirms Huddersfield Giants rocked by season-ending injury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by a season-ending injury as the Super League club heads into ‘must-win’ territory in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The Giants inflicted a 21-12 defeat on Leeds Rhinos last weekend, but halfback Olly Russell broke his hand during that game.

Now head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that Russell will be out for the rest of the season.

“He has broken a bone in his hand and unfortunately that looks like his season is over for us and so it’s unfortunate for him and for us,” Watson said.

“From what the specialist and surgeons have said it is a clean break so it is what it is. We have had a few issues through this year with the spine so it’s one to contend with again.

“It’s upsetting because Rusty is a good kid and a big part of our future. I think if you saw the way he managed the game when we were down to 12 men it showed how much he has matured in the recent seasons.”

In terms of who will replace Russell, Watson has highlighted that Will Pryce, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor will take the playmaker roles against Leigh Leopards this weekend.

“Ideally you would go playmaker for playmaker with Theo (Fages) but Theo is still not where he needs to be. We have had a look at a couple of things so it will be going with the three guys we have gone with before which is Will Pryce, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.