Saturday Super League Team News: Three Hull FC blows, Sam Kasiano latest and Wigan man returns from suspension

THERE will be two live Super League games on Saturday this weekend as the 2023 Super League season nears its end.

Hull FC will host Warrington Wolves with a kick-off time of 3pm before Catalans Dragons take on Wigan Warriors later on at 7pm in the south of France.

But, how do all four Super League squads shape up?

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

Hull boss Tony Smith has made three changes to the side that lined-up against Wigan last weekend, with Carlos Tuimavave serving the first of a two-match suspension, while Danny Houghton misses out due to head injury protocols having failed his assessment during Friday’s game. Ligi Sao also drops out of the squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The trio are replaced in the squad by Brad Fash, who returns after his one match suspension, while Jamie Shaul and Nick Staveley also come into the side.

Tony Smith has named his 21-man squad ahead of Saturday's Betfred Super League Round 23 clash against Warrington at the MKM Stadium.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Sam Kasiano is back in the mix to feature and replaces Gil Dudson in the matchday squad. Joe Bullock is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Our 21-man squad for Saturday's clash against Hull FC

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad squad

Catalans forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is back in the squad and replaces Matthieu Laguerre.

🏉 𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘

Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour la réception de Wigan Warriors

🇬🇧 https://t.co/0YdNzMXtqC pic.twitter.com/1sWQzKGCei — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) August 24, 2023

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday as Iain Thornley drops out of the squad in place of Kaide Ellis who returns from a one-match suspension.