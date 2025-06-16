Sauaso Sue opens up on spitting charge, tribunal and Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell’s representation

THIS time last week, Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue was staring down the barrel of a potentially mammoth ban after being handed a Grade E Spitting charge in the aftermath of Rovers’ 8-6 Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves.

Sent immediately to an Operational Rules Tribunal, Sue could well have missed a whole host of games in the second half of the Super League season.

As it was, the barnstorming forward was found not guilty by the Tribunal, which conceded that, whilst spitting, Sue did not do so deliberately in the direction of a Warrington player.

Now the man himself has spoken on the incident and the aftermath.

“It was pretty nervewracking to be fair and the process took a long time,” Sue said.

“I was happy with the result, I don’t want to be in that position again.

“I need to make sure I’m not spitting near people again or not spitting again at all on the field.”

Sue was represented by owner and solicitor Neil Hudgell at the Operational Rules Tribunal.

“Him and his team represented me really well so I’m really grateful for their time and getting me off my charge.”

It’s fair to say that the not guilty charged certainly helped Rovers, with Sue grabbing two tries in the 68-6 demolition of Catalans Dragons last Friday.