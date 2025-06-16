Talking Rugby League: The wave and wink that epitomised Sir Billy Boston

LIKE everyone else connected with Rugby League, I was delighted to see Sir Billy Boston honoured by King Charles last week with the award of a knighthood at Buckingham Palace as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Many people connected with the game have had their say about this momentous event – the first time any former Rugby League player has been knighted for his services to the game.

In the latest issue of League Express we have an article by David Baines, the MP for St Helens North and the Chair of the All-Party Rugby League Group, who played a significant role in putting forward the case for Sir Billy’s knighthood, and we have a piece that summarises all the tributes from prominent people that have been paid to him.

Billy enjoyed a remarkable Rugby League career, beginning in 1953 when he came north from Cardiff and was selected to tour Australia with Great Britain in 1954 after he had played only six games of Rugby League for the Wigan first team.

He would go on to become the second highest try scorer in Rugby League history, most of them scored when he played on the right wing next to the great Wigan captain Eric Ashton.

I didn’t know Billy when he was a player, but of course I have met him several times since then, mostly at big matches but rarely with an opportunity to sit down with him for a long conversation about his outstanding career.

But, unlike many modern commentators, I do recall watching him play, very often against Wakefield in the 1960s.

I do have one story that I think says something about Billy’s character.

Back in the early 60s I lived in a small town called Horbury, which was the last town the Lancashire clubs would drive through when they were travelling to play Trinity at Belle Vue in the days before the building of the M62.

In those days, before the Horbury bypass was completed in 1965, the Lancashire clubs would always have to drive down the main street of Horbury, usually in heavy traffic, which gave youngsters like me the chance to see them and, with my mates from the town, to try to make an impression on them to frighten them, or so we thought, about the prospect of facing Trinity.

On one particular day a group of us saw the Wigan coach edging slowly down the high street and we rushed towards it waving our fists.

Sitting at the front of the coach wearing sun glasses and looking like a Hollywood film star was Eric Ashton. Sitting immediately behind him was Billy.

“Neil Fox is going to kill you today,” I yelled at Eric and Billy.

But far from trembling in fear, Billy gave us a cheery wave and winked at me.

From that point on I was a Billy Boston fan, although I would have much preferred it if he had played for Wakefield.

I offer Billy and his family hearty congratulations for the honour that has been bestowed upon him.

And in this week’s Readers’ Poll on this site we are inviting you to vote for which other former Rugby League player should be the second to receive a knighthood.